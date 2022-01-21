Russia is completing state tests of the Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missile. Serial deliveries of the rocket will begin in 2022. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko, reports TASS.

“State tests of the Tsirkon sea-based hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion. Its serial deliveries will begin in 2022, ”Krivoruchko reported to the head of the Russian defense department, Sergei Shoigu, at a single day for the acceptance of military products.

The Deputy Minister also said that the modernized Western command post of the space echelon from the Unified Space Missile Attack Warning System (SPRN) took up experimental duty in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earlier, the state commission recommended that the Zircon hypersonic missile be adopted by surface ships of the Russian Navy. The decision was made based on the results of missile tests.

In December, the press service of the Northern Fleet reported that during the tests, the Zircon was successfully launched almost ten times from a surface carrier.

In November, it became known that the Zircon missile launches would be resumed in 2024. Ammunition tests will be carried out from the Perm nuclear submarine.