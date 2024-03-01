The main trend of the festival of streaming platforms Original+, which ended on February 29 in Moscow, was the predominance of crime stories in all genres . The audience was shown several crime comedies at once: “Highway Artist,” “On Automatic” and “Uncle Lesha.” The plot of several other projects is harsher: these are psychological thrillers and dramas, but they also contain elements of lawlessness and violence. There were few light comedies: only two shows from the entire program. Izvestia talks about TV series that claim to be hits of the season .

Crime here and there

Crime comedies in which criminals find themselves in the role of “good guys” are one of the main trends in new Russian TV series . For example, the main character of “The Artist from the High Road” performed by Yuri Stoyanov is thief Nikolai, a convicted criminal who makes a living in burglary and robbery, turns out to be a charming character against the backdrop of the corrupt mayor (Alexander Samoilenko). The same goes for the image of Timofey Tribuntsev in “Uncle Lesha” – he works as a janitor, and at night robs the rich to help the poor . Regional Robin Hood.

Brothers Roma and Zhenya from “On Automatic” are juvenile delinquents who find a secret warehouse with weapons and decide that selling them would be a great idea to make quick money. without thinking at all about the consequences. Seeing Slava Kopeikin in one of the main roles, you expect this to be a drama showing the dangers of teenage frivolity. However the show remains a comedy with awkward jokes about puberty and purely “boyish” problems: finding easy money, not offending your mother, hitting a girl .

The criminal element is deeply ingrained in thrillers too. When watching the pilot episodes of the detective series “Kalimba”, “Infidels”, “Personal Assistant” and “Look into His Head”, the reluctance of the screenwriters to experiment is striking – they follow the laws of the genre . Each of the four projects has key and stable lines: the dark past of the main characters, a detective component, a light love line. And, of course, the main character has his own methods of solving the problem, which are on the verge of good and evil.

— Not all genres work equally well. The festival featured drama, comedy, thriller and detective films. What colleagues offered in other genres simply turned out to be weaker works than those that were ultimately selected ,” ORIGINAL+ program director Susanna Alperina told Izvestia.

The festival's competition, which claims to provide a representative picture of the industry, included purely family series . For example, “First Class” about mothers squabbling over a place for their children in a prestigious school (but with elements of drama) and “The intimate life of the Konovalov family” about spouses who are bored in marriage . They also presented two educational shows “The Psychology of Cinema” and “One Crazy Story” and the reality “Date with a Trailer” about how children are looking for a soul mate for their single parents – another project in addition to “The Bachelor” and “House 2”.

Who doesn't take risks

In addition to the fact that the scripts remain predictable, and the plot in most cases unfolds as if from a textbook of average genre cinema, the creators of Russian TV series do not risk working with little-known actors – they take leading roles with faces already familiar to the viewer . Yuri Stoyanov pulls out “The Artist” in the company of Philip Bledny, Anna Glaube, Yuri Itskov and Alexander Samoilenko. In “On Automatic” we see Slava Kopeikin, Ivan Dobronravov, Alexandra Ursulyak, Nikolai Schreiber. And in “Uncle Lesha” the cast consisted of Timofey Tribuntsev, Sergei Lavygin and Grigory Dudnik. In “First Class” there is a jackpot: Anya Chipovskaya, Nikita Efremov, Artem Bystrov, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Artem Tkachenko, Elena Lyadova, Rostislav Berschauer.

“Kalimba” also has a stellar cast: Fyodor Bondarchuk in the role of Professor Viktor Meshchersky, who conducts a dangerous psychological experiment on criminals and their victims, accompanied by Sergei Garmash and Alena Mikhailova . Oksana Akinshina steals the spotlight in the series “Infidels,” and her colleagues are Ivan Dobronravov, Nelly Uvarova, Roman Evdokimov, Evgeniy Sannikov, Mila Ershova. The detective “Look into his head” focuses on Pavel Trubiner, Kirill Zhandarov, Daria Ursulyak (while her sister is busy in “On Automatic”) and Vladislav Vetrov. And the viewer will see Yan Tsapnik and Svetlana Kamynin in “The Intimate Life of the Konovalov Family.”

As Susanna Alperina noted, Nowadays content is made “at speed” – you need to be able to release shows, films and TV series quickly in order to regularly offer the viewer new products and this explains the star quality of the lineups.

— In relation to artists, TV channels, filmmakers and online platforms often find themselves hostage to the system: Those actors who have many years of experience in theater and cinema can work well and at the same time quickly she explained.

Even the plots are somewhat similar. The differences are noticeable only in the scenery: the city, the number of characters, circumstances and makeup . The already hackneyed line of the “good thief”, which we see in “The Artist from the High Road” and “Uncle Lesha”, is used, for example, in the series “Inspector Gavrilov”, where a repeat offender pretends to be a policeman and realizes that he really likes this more than robbery. And a specialist in his field who achieves his goal using non-standard methods – we have already seen this in the series “The Mentalist”, “Luther”, “Sherlock” and a million others. And each of these heroes has their own problem which both interferes with work and makes it unique: addiction to alcohol or drugs, a crippled psyche, narcissism, the madness of a genius.

— The crime line in the plot is very advantageous at all times. It almost always “works” for the viewer, often does not require large financial costs – and it is usually quite harmless . That is, you can make a series even with a rating of 6+, and there will be, for example, a kidnapping or robbery – that’s already a crime,” notes Izvestia columnist and film critic Sergei Sychev.

In his opinion, It is precisely this line that often masks the lack of relevance of the plot, the lack of a clear idea, not to mention a super idea .

— Yes, there are many masterpieces with criminal motives, and in different genres. But when there is nothing else to offer the viewer, the viewer can quickly get tired and turn away,” the expert emphasized.

Today, streaming services work in close conjunction with television, which means that content must undergo strict face control of those TV channels that buy shows for broadcast. If earlier series in online cinemas attracted subscribers by the fact that “they won’t show this on TV,” now they are aimed at integration and co-production.