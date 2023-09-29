How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pakistani security officials stand guard as victims of the mosque blast in Mastung are transferred to hospital in Quetta | Photo: FE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

Pakistan suffered extremist attacks this Friday (29) that left more than 60 people dead during Islamic religious processions on the Muslim holiday of Eid Milad Un Nabi, the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

In total, two explosive attacks were reported in different regions of the country. The largest of them took place at the Mastung mosque, a district in Balochistan province, where 52 worshipers died and another 58 were injured.

In addition to this attack, a temple in the city of Hagun was also targeted by extremists, who left at least four dead, including one police officer, official Nisar Ahmed told the Pakistani broadcaster GeoTV.

Authorities fear that between 30 and 40 people could be trapped under the rubble and have already begun a rescue operation.

At least two suicide bombers took part in the second attack, according to police: one targeted the door of the police station, while the other blew himself up inside the mosque, said officer Ahmed.

Pakistan’s mosques are especially crowded this Friday (29), with most of the population celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid Milad Un Nabi. (With information from the EFE Agency)