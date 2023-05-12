JSC “Kama” is considering the possibility of starting sales of Russian electric vehicles “Atom” in the markets of the CIS countries, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including China. A prototype of an electric car was shown in Moscow. An Izvestia correspondent reported from the scene that the mass production of Atom is planned to be launched in 2025.

The CEO of the company Igor Povarazdnyuk, as part of the presentation of the electric vehicle, noted the possibility of the created electric vehicles “to be widely scaled in terms of business.”

Enterprises of the state corporation Rosatom are assisting in the development of a battery for electric vehicles. For example, Renera will develop and produce at its Russian factory a battery that provides a range of 500 km and is adapted to cold climates. The electric drive will accelerate to 100 km / h in 7-9 seconds.

In August of this year, plans are to create 13 prototypes for testing, next year to present pre-series samples, and in the summer of 2025 to launch mass production in Russia. It is noted that Kama was interested in the Ford plant in Naberezhnye Chelny.

The planned annual production volume is 200 thousand, and the company is going to enter the markets of the Middle East and Asia. In China, she intends to build a factory. In addition to sales to private buyers, cars are planned to be delivered to carsharing, taxi and delivery companies.

The project to create an electric car became known in 2021. The Kama company was founded in August of the same year. The authorized capital of the enterprise amounted to 720 million rubles. The main investors of the project were the general director of Kamaz, Sergey Kogogin, and businessman Ruben Vardanyan, who transferred his shares to the trust management of the family fund.

Earlier, on May 3, it was reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a list of instructions to ministries and departments regarding additional measures to develop electric transport in the country and create infrastructure for it. So, in addition to the possibility of simplified installation of charging stations in residential complexes, the government considers it necessary to review the cost of OSAGO for electric vehicles, as well as introduce subsidies for taxi and car sharing aggregators that use electric models.