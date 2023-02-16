Guadalajara Jalisco.- Serial rapist who was a platform driver in Jalisco receives a fifth sentencereported the State Attorney General’s Office.

According to investigations on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the victim was in a bar for which he requested a service of a platform vehicle, minutes later she received a notification that said car was already waiting for her.

When leaving, he observed a Nissan, Versa, gray car, the driver began to circulate through streets that were not the routefor which the woman asked him to return it and on the contrary Alberto ‘P’ took the opportunity to steal his cell phoneas well as four thousand pesos and two bank cards, in addition to commit the abuse.

The crimes occurred on Cremona street, in the Lomas de la Providencia neighborhood, in the municipality of Guadalajara.

The victim filed a complaint before the State Prosecutor’s Office and after the investigations, the responsibility of the sentenced person was proven, for this reason he prosecuted the case.

The Judge of Control and Oral Trial who dictated guilty verdict through abbreviated procedure against Alberto P. for the crimes of rape and simple robbery.

Alberto ‘P’ was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prisonin addition to having to pay the repair of the damage and the financial payment of a fine.

With this the already indicated add five convictions for abuse and robbery against women who were his passengers.