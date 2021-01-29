Jean Michaël Seri will never forget the summer of 2017. The then Nice midfielder was one step away from signing for Barcelona, ​​but Ernesto Valverde dismissed his incorporation when both parties had reached an agreement and his career began to wane over the years. Four years later, the Ivorian has signed for Girondins de Bordeaux, seeking to relaunch a career that has come to nothing after his arrival at the Camp Nou has not materialized.

In fact, the own Seri assured that not signing for Barcelona affected him mentally. “My dream was to play for Barcelona and that was terrible. I do not want to lose hope, but it has affected me, “he stressed in an interview days after his arrival in Barcelona was truncated.

Seri went in just months from being the best midfielder in Ligue 1 to ostracism. He ended the 2017/2018 season on the bench and, although Fulham paid 30 million for his services a year later, the player did not raise his head. He was relegated to the Championship with the London team, his assignment at Galatasaray went unnoticed and this year he has only played two League Cup games in England. Enough to try to find a return to France that can bring him back to his best version.

In Bordeaux, Jean Michaël Seri will have one of the coaches who has resurrected the most careers in French football: Jean-Louis Gasset. The one that was 2º of Laurent Blanc in the PSG and the French selection has been characterized to recover the level of players who seemed in decline. At Montpellier, Gasset got Sessègnon closer to the version of the player who shone in the Premier League; In Saint-Étienne, M’Vila was once again the midfielder who aroused Real Madrid’s interest in Rennes and, in Bordeaux, Laurent Koscielny and Hatem Ben Arfa reached an unexpected level early in the season. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if Seri recovered in the south of France