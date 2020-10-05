A new online service has been launched on the capital’s small business portal mbm.mos.ru. This is an interactive assistant that will help you choose the right support mechanisms for a specific business, said Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

Self-employed Muscovites also have the opportunity to use the interactive assistant.

The digital assistant selects financial, tax, property, legal support measures and educational programs, based on the data specified during registration. “A separate area is anti-crisis measures for entrepreneurs, taken this year,” added Sergnunina, explaining that, for example, the service takes into account whether the applicant works in the most affected sectors of the economy.

The service is currently running in test mode. To use it, you need to select a status (organization, individual entrepreneur, self-employment) and indicate the taxpayer number (for representatives of organizations and individual entrepreneurs). On the basis of this data, the interactive assistant conducts an express check in the blocks “Training”, “Support measures”, “Online products”. A separate block includes information on city subsidies for organizations and individual entrepreneurs.

The online assistant was created by the team of mbm.mos, a state budgetary institution “Small Business of Moscow”, which is subordinate to the department of entrepreneurship and innovative development of the capital.

Note that today Moscow entrepreneurs have access to more than 20 online services of the Small Business of Moscow project.