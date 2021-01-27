Moscow authorities and the Association of Galleries, which includes 17 organizations, signed an agreement on the joint development of the capital’s art market, said Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina

According to her, the joint project will allow representatives of the art community to receive expert and informational support, assistance in promoting their projects within the country and abroad.

The Moscow government and the professional community will hold joint conferences and exhibitions, as well as create programs for entrepreneurs and determine promising directions for the development of the industry. In addition, financial support from the capital’s authorities is provided for participants in international projects.

Recall that last summer the first creative technopark Artplay appeared in Moscow, whose residents can receive subsidies of up to 10 million rubles for the purchase of equipment.