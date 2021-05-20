Rarely has the name of a horse itself aroused so much interest and excitement at the Madrid Grand Prix, centennial annual test that takes place from Friday to Sunday in the Madrid Country Club: on Saturday, a World Tour event; on Sunday, the Copa del Rey. Show jumping fans already knew who Álamo is, but for neophytes there are details that await their attention: the prize, the new owner, and the rider who rides it.

Alamo is estimated to have cost more than a million euros in the middle of the pandemic, and that the madridista bought it this winter Sergio Ramos for his SR4 block. And also, he has put it in the hands of the Asturian Sergio Álvarez Moya, perhaps the most talented of our riders., and that for years he has been a media icon of international equestrianism both for the sports press and for the press of the heart for his love conquests that are not relevant here, in addition to being one of the best barges in world markets.

It is not usual for the Olympian Álvarez Moya to mount horses that are not his (he has two dozen in his stable “and always five or six to compete”), but the Asturian declares that “In the world of equestrianism it is common for a rider to ride his own, those of investors, and those of sponsors”, and in fact in Madrid in addition to jumping with Álamo he will put three more horses in the competition with which he will also present the Canarian Ismael García Roque, champion of Spain in 2019, and rider from his stable.

Is Alamo that good? “It is not necessary for me to say so, the results speak for the horse”, answer back Sergio Alvarez, which in its first test as a binomial won the Gorla Minore Italian Grand Prix less than four weeks ago.

For those who do not follow the jumping contests It may be useful to know that Álamo is an eleven-year-old horse that has been in the world since 2017, although he had already generated tremendous expectation since he was a foal. Raised in the Netherlands, at the age of four he began marketing, passing into Mexican hands to put an end to the Swiss rider Steve Guerdat, who following in his father’s footsteps is one of the most recognized riders in the world, and Alamo precisely the winner of the World Tour Final.

What’s more, The Madrid Grand Prix presents a domestic rivalry of magnitude beyond the participation of international riders. The Madrilenian Eduardo Álvarez Aznar and his Rockfeller horse from Pleville Bois Margot, which, last Sunday May 2, the triumph of the CSI4 Grand Prix of St Tropez, was presented to give a fierce battle to the Asturian. For lovers of personal confrontations, there is no point here: The two Álvarezes maintain a close relationship both inside and outside the paddocks..