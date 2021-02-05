In the words of its own coach, Real Valladolid has “hit rock bottom”. Sergio Gonzalez He acknowledged at the press conference after the defeat against Alavés that the team has had “two or three games in which it does not convey the feeling of being able to move forward” and acknowledged that he will have a conversation with his players tomorrow Sunday to see if they really want to let their coaching staff try to get them out “of this situation or if they want to look for an alternative.” He, however, looks “strong.”

Surely I expected something else after how the week was …

We cannot cheat; We are not in a good moment, it is an evidence. There have been phases of the League in which we have been successful, but we are at a low moment. We will talk with the footballers to see if they really want us to be the ones to continue with them to get out of this situation or if they want to find an alternative. We have hit rock bottom. We have two or three games in which the team does not convey the feeling of being able to move forward. Today, in the absence of the Eibar match, we are out of relegation, but the feelings are ugly. We have to take a quick turn of the wheel. From that conversation with the players we will see the possible solutions.

Do you have doubts that the team is with the coach?

What they tell me is yes, but then in the field it is no; For some things or for others, what we are doing in the sessions, what we are talking about, what we transmit to ourselves with gestures and looks is not happening. You have to catch the bull by the horns and we want the footballers to show their best version. We have two or three games in which the feeling on the field is that it is costing us a lot.

Do you see the strength to continue?

I find myself with a lot of strength and wanting to do it; We know the way and we have done it other times, and we are convinced that we will do it again. The point is that we all go convinced. Yes it is true that sometimes I see a feeling of doubts, a lot of anger; many remaining situations. We are going to try to turn that around, because we are convinced that it is us or the two go hand in hand.

If you saw doubts in confidence, would you be willing to step aside?

We will see. I am convinced that we are going to take him out and I believe in the team. That conversation is to see if they really are for the job, want us to be us or see what happens; we will see later. We want the best for them and for Real Valladolid. Everyone has had a bad time. In the least bad or good we have not been able to get a good booty of points, but apart from that football is the sensation, the attitude that we are missing a little.