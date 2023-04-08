Despite being expected, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s decision to withdraw companies from the National Privatization Program (PND) and the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) is considered negative by the chief economist at MB Associados consultancy, Sergio Vale.

“We had in these companies a possibility of renewal that would be interesting if they were in the hands of the private sector. These are companies that the private sector could work with more efficiently (than the State), and the government would gain if it managed to privatize. It would gain in the sense of being able to focus on relevant services for society in which the role of the State is most necessary”, he says.

For the economist, all companies that were removed from the list could be privatized, but it would be necessary to strengthen the role of regulatory agencies.

Below are excerpts from the interview given to Estadão:

How do you evaluate the president’s decision to withdraw state-owned companies from the privatization program?

This decision was expected. Since last year, the president has given this signal. In that sense, there is nothing new. Now, the decision itself is bad. We had in these companies a possibility of renewal and remodeling that would be interesting if they were in the hands of the private sector. These are companies that the private sector could work with more efficiently (than the State) and the government would gain if it managed to privatize. It would gain in the sense of being able to focus on relevant services for society in which the role of the State is most necessary, such as education and health. If there are companies in the private sector that can do the job in the same way, it benefits society and the State, as they, being better managed, can bring returns, including taxes.

Were all the companies that were withdrawn from the plan attractive to the private sector or would part of them be difficult to privatize?

In theory, with privatization planning well done – which the previous government was unable to accelerate – there would be interest. The role of the government, after privatizing these companies, would be to pay attention to inspection and regulation. Especially in the case of Correios, Telebrás and Serpro, they would have room for growth and greater efficiency in the private sector.

In your opinion, would it be important to keep some of these companies as state-owned?

All could go into the private sector. The question is whether the State has a supervisory and regulatory character, which has been lost over the last few years, even in the Lula government itself. We had a regulatory structure that had been created during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration. Many of the agencies have lost power and space. There would need to be a broader project when thinking about the privatization process, which would also involve this issue. But, in a way, this is not in the interest of the government. I think the government’s focus will be concessions and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). Privatization is something we are not going to see in this government.

This week, the president also amended the Sanitation Legal Framework. Can these two measures have an impact on the economy?

The measures that changed the Sanitation Legal Framework, with the exception of the one that removes the limit for PPPs, are harmful. It’s that old Brazilian habit of changing the regulation when the government changes. Legal uncertainty remains an important cornerstone of Brazil’s economic policy framework. There is still time for us to observe whether this measure will actually be worth it. We need to wait and see if it will have an impact on the economy after the word from Congress. Regarding the withdrawal of companies from the privatization program, as expected, the scenario ahead does not change. There may still be gains if the government manages to accelerate concessions and PPP projects, but the impression so far is that this process will be as slow as the privatizations were in the Bolsonaro government.