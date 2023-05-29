Chilean Sergio Urzúa (Santiago, 46 ​​years old) – an economist from the University of Chile, a doctorate in Chicago and an academic from the prestigious School of Economics at the University of Maryland – from Washington realistically analyzes the challenges facing his country. Son of public education and meritocracy -his excellence allowed him to enter the National Institute, an emblematic high school today in decline-, last April Urzúa shared his diagnosis of Chile in the framework of the National Meeting of Companies (Enade), the most important event in the private sector, which brings together large businessmen, parliamentarians and authorities. In this interview with EL PAÍS, carried out by a digital platform, the international researcher from Clapes-UC delves into his view.

Ask. Your intervention in Enade you was somewhat pessimistic.

Answer. Chile’s macro data, more than pessimistic, forces us to have a reality check, which offers opportunities, by the way, but which should force us to recognize how backward Chile is today. We speak of a country that was the best student in Latin America for 25 years, a benchmark, but one that has been stagnant for a decade. Chile has shown extremely low growth levels on average in the last 11 years, which has worrisome projections – a growth potential of around 2% – which is insufficient for a country that aspired to achieve development. In perspective, from 2014 and 2015 we will grow a total of 8.3% in more than a decade. But it was how we grew a year, not too long ago. In the previous decade, between 2004 and 2013, we grew by 37%. Therefore, pessimism passes for that reality.

Q. What he describes makes the aspirations of Chileans look like an illusion.

R. Chile was a country that had great aspirations, with a middle class that grew and got empowered based on those aspirations, with many people who made a huge effort trying to educate themselves, progress, move on the socioeconomic scale. The elites were transformed. But this process is stalled. And you have to recognize those difficulties.

Q. And Chile –its political, economic, cultural class, etc.– is so clear about it? Are these difficulties recognized?

R. It is not clear to me that there is a macro recognition of the extent of this slowdown. There is a lot of comfort, particularly on the part of big businessmen. There are business associations that look at this from a distance, which seems wrong to me. Therefore, Chile today looks at development from a distance. And this aspiration that we heard from presidents Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) or Sebastián Piñera in his first term (2010-2014), that we were going to make the leap to development, we must recognize that today, with the direction that the country has, it is a bet that must be observed from a distance.

Q. What do you mean by comfort?

R. I’m talking about the elite and, in particular, businessmen: people who don’t care for 40 hours, the minimum wage of 500,000 doesn’t affect them, the reduction in working hours so that businesses open from eight to seven in the late does not affect you. For those people, there is some comfort. Today’s Chile for the elite is not uncomfortable. Yes, for the middle class and for the most vulnerable, because they were the ones who were betting on being able to permeate the elites and move up the socioeconomic ladder. In Chile, the dream of progress is truncated, both in the middle class and in the most vulnerable.

Q. You say that Chile was a benchmark. What does this imply for the region?

R. Chile’s fall into the middle income trap has left an orphan of references to Latin America. Beyond the local difficulties, there is a loss of horizon in the region: what are we going to do, what should we be looking at. Chile, in that sense, was a benchmark. Today, Uruguay can probably be an interesting benchmark, but it is a smaller country that is trying to find its way.

Q. What does this scenario mean for Chileans?

R. For an entire generation, this is a major aspirational coup. And for the youngest, it is to perpetuate a status quo which may be comfortable in the short term, but it will mean fewer opportunities in a world that is changing. A country with a trend GDP of 2%, like Chile, offers you few opportunities.

Q. What you describe is not at the center of any agenda in Chile.

R. There are flashes that there is a problem: the isapres [el sistema privado de salud], the gas cylinders. And these flashes are more than just mistakes, carelessness or improvisations. I believe that there is an important institutional problem that was manifesting itself before the social outbreak of 2019 in the way things were done, in how policies were built or not done, in the difficulties of making sensible changes, in the possibility of reaching agreements. In Chile there has been a significant institutional deterioration and the elite has little awareness, partly because the elite is part of the problem.

Q. And does that have consequences for growth?

R. Chile has a trend growth of 2% because the course was not found from the economic point of view. But it must also be recognized that the country needs to adjust its institutional radar. And for that conversation to take place there must be a minimum of recognition that the parties involved are part of the problem.

Q. Is what you describe the phenomenon behind the malaise that erupted in 2019? You think this came from before.

R. There is of that. Chile had already been slowed down, the State had not had the capacity to control violence – today’s ruling class was part of that process – the pandemic had an impact, as did the outbreak, but the structural problem of the accumulation of lack of growth in Chile comes from before.

Q. Since when?

R. Chile came with the flight of the commodities for a long time and there was a change in the price in 2014. And on the international side, which was important, precisely at that moment a battery of reforms came in the second government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018) that attacked some of the basic principles that had mobilized progress. It was part of a misdiagnosis. “We are going to forget about growing up. We are going to sacrifice economic growth for a while and we are going to do other kinds of things.” It was part of a story that is still heard. There was a virus that entered and that has not managed to be healed. The impact of this virus has been so profound that it has reached the economic elites, who make decisions that do not promote growth. Even within the center-right and right there is significant confusion.

Q. Because?

R. Because they say economic growth is important, but they don’t have an agenda to drive it. Their agenda is only reactionary. And the problem is that the lack of growth is expensive, because it affects the possibilities of progress for families.

Q. Are there opportunities?

R. Yes, to the extent that there is awareness of the diagnosis and where we stand. There is a lack of ambition – a concept that in the new generations seems like a taboo – and the conviction that it is possible to progress through merit, effort, discipline and abilities. In Chile there are two souls.

Q. Which are?

R. A soul that aspired and probably still aspires for Chile to become a developed country and another soul that looks at this aspiration even with disgust: why do we have to make an effort if things are not so bad? And I bet on the first, but the second is comfortable and attractive.

Q. You talk about lack of growth and institutional problems, but there is a third area, the crisis in education. What happens in this space, which you have studied especially?

R. In education, we are facing a catastrophe rarely seen in our history. We look at the pandemic, the social outbreak, but today is very different. Even different from what the dictatorship meant for education. What we are seeing today is unprecedented. Children who are not going to school: in first grade, 32% have attendance below 85% and 56% report chronic non-attendance, which reaches 60% in public schools. School dropouts in record numbers: close to 50,000 students dropped out of the educational system in 2021 (this is close to 2% of the total student body). Escape of teachers from the educational system: of the almost 11,000 teachers who entered the system in 2016, close to 25% have already abandoned the challenge of educating. A State that has endorsed the end of merit in education, the destruction of the referents of public education in the country –the emblematic high schools–, the violence unleashed.

Q. What happens in families?

R. It must be a nightmare and, probably, faced with this scenario, families have begun to mistrust what education means. But instead of re-enchanting them after what was the largest closure of schools in the world due to the pandemic, added to this problem of violence that had been accumulating before the outbreak, in Chile we still keep our distance. And that is going to be very expensive.

Q. In what sense?

R. If there are opportunities to grow –from entrepreneurship, innovation, new businesses–, the backwardness that we are observing in Chile mortgages and slows down this possibility. And there is a surprising distance from the respective authority in the face of this situation. I see neither the authorities nor the political parties nor the businessmen scandalized by this. In Chile public education is abandoned and I look at it with horror.

Q. What is a country like Chile doomed to with this educational catastrophe?

R. At a potential growth of 2%, it’s that simple.

Q. In this table, how do you explain the victory of the Republican Party in the last elections?

R. What is picked up with his triumph is that people are a bit fed up with the joke (botch). Bet, then, on forces that could be very boring, if you will, but that have convictions. Although the public does not fully share them, it respects that they have a clear vision of where they want to go. And the Republican Party picks up quite a bit on that. When we have a President of the Republic, like Boric, who the day before the election on May 7 is thrown down a slidepeople must reflect: “That can not be.”