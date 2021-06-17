Mauro Gabriel Urribarri, son of the current Argentine ambassador to Israel and former governor of Entre Ríos, Sergio Urribarri, was appointed as a member of the board of directors of a fund created to assist the Provinces and the National State in financing economic and social infrastructure works .

Urribarri’s appointment, which was made official this Thursday through the Decree 398/2021 published in the Official Gazette, it occurred at a time when the official has a pending case for the alleged crime of money laundering.

The case had transpired in the Entre Ríos media in 2016 and was known as the Senate money table provincial. As reported by the magazine Analysis, directed by journalist Daniel Enz, “between 2012 and the end of 2013 a money table operated in the Entre Rios Senate, where they moved about 30 million pesos a month. That is, about 5 million dollars, because the dollar in 2013 it was 6.10 pesos “.

The case was titled “Urribarri Mauro Gabriel, Aguilera Juan Pablo, Robledo Juan Sebastián, Pérez Gustavo Hernán, Lazzaro Fabian s / Infraction Art 303” and the criminal complaint was presented to the Federal Justice by lawyers Rubén Pagliotto and Guillermo Mulet.

It was thus that Urribarri Jr., who at the time of committing the crime was serving as Secretary of the Senate, went on to be investigated by the Federal Justice of Paraná for the alleged crime of “money laundering”.

Along with the son of the former governor and current ambassador, the secretary and deputy secretary of the Chamber of Deputies of that province, Nicolás Pierini and Sergio Cornejo, respectively, were also investigated; Urribarri’s brother-in-law and secretary of the ruling bloc in the Senate, Juan Pablo Aguilera; and, among others, the parliamentary labor secretary of the Senate, Lautaro Schiavoni.

However, in March of this year, Maximiliano Rusconi, Mauro Urribarri’s lawyer, assured that his client “is not charged in the case and that this is in the record. ”

“Beyond the journalist trying to link the legal case publicly known as ‘Money table in the Senate’ with Mr. Mauro Urribarri (placing his photograph in the background), the prosecutor García Escalada himself has made it clear on three occasions that Mauro Urribarri not charged“said Rusconi, who also defended the former Minister of Federal Planning, Julio De Vido.

Despite this court case, Urribarri was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Federal Trust Fund for Regional Infrastructure, a position he will occupy for two years.

According to the decree in its foundations, the Extraordinary Assembly of Governors of the Federal Council of Investments “has decided to nominate Mauro Gabriel Urribarri”, considering that it “brings together the necessary conditions and suitability to integrate the Board of Directors “.

GRB