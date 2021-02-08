The governor of San Juan insisted this Monday on the need to suspend the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary elections, due to a possible resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the citizens, to the voters, Argentines must be made to vote only once exceptionally this year due to pandemic conditions, “said Sergio Uñac in dialogue with radio La Red.

In November, the provincial leader was one of the first voices to call for the 2021 Legislative Primaries to be suspended, arguing that the measure “would mean less health risk”, in addition to “greater economic savings”.

During January, the governors of ten provinces asked Alberto Fernández to suspend the PASO, during the President’s visit to the Federal Cabinet meeting in the town of Chilecito, La Rioja.

“I am inclined not to postpone them, but for the one-time suspension (of the STEP), taking into account what the Covid is generating in Argentina and the world, which is an advance photo of what is happening in Europe today, “insisted the governor.

Alberto with Sergio Uñac, on his arrival in San Juan

And he asked to “make a decision now because the rules of the game should not be stretched so much or changed so close to the fact.” In this sense, it was regretted that no progress was made on the issue in December. “We are at the limit of making a decision”, he sentenced.

The project to suspend the Primary is from Tucumán Pablo Yedlin was included in the agenda of the extraordinary sessions as “Health Emergency and Electoral Calendar 2021”.

It will be necessary to see if it will be the legislative route that suspends the elections, or the Government will be inclined towards the idea of ​​unifying the PASO with the legislative elections, an initiative that Máximo Kirchner refloated over the weekend.

Both proposals already had the rejection of the opposition that was opposed from the beginning of the debate. “The rules of the game are not changed, especially in an election year. Together for Change defends the PASO, supports them, “said Mario Negri.

AFG