Sinaloa.- Culiacán is paralyzed and with the worst public services in history, because Mayor Jesus Estrada Ferreiro all days he takes her fighting with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and it does not solve any problem, before a State Congress that is taking a long time to approve the political trial against the mayor, that it is time to “tighten the nuts”, before the alleged corruption of an alleged brother of the municipal treasurer in the Inspection and Surveillance and Public Works areas, that the cash that is collected goes up to the second floor, denounced the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres Félix.

At the weekly conference, he pointed out that evidence is accumulating on the alleged acts of corruption, that soon each of the tests that prove their statements will be presented.

The mayor has used the Municipal Plan consultation forums as a ring, and all those spaces to fight, which, even the organizers of these meetings, tremble when they know that the latest scandal and memes of Estrada Ferreiro will come out of this event.

Read more: Insecurity lurks in the Cathedral area in the center of Culiacán

He regretted that the lawsuit between the municipal president of Culiacán and the governor Rocha Moya has been very expensive for the people who live in this municipality.

I give the vote of confidence to the State Congress and Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, president of the Political Coordination Board, who has received the legislator who has received the most offenses, slanders and his patience is recognized, but he hopes that they do not kick the ball with the two impeachment requests.

“He has insulted the deputies to their faces and in all the interviews and I don’t know what he means,” he added.

Read more: Illegal landfill in Culiacán must be managed: Araujo, Fire Commander

He insisted on insecurity, the abandonment of public services, sports units, roads to rural communities, worse traffic lights in the city, no street maintenance, gardens in poor condition, with poor lighting and generally in worse condition than ever seen.

Added to the alleged acts of corruption, the moches to the police and suppliers, in which he pointed out to the brother of the municipal treasurer Issel Soto, that he is “going to the eye on the subject of Inspection and Surveillance and Public Works” .