Sergio garcia will be one of the three Spaniards, next to Jon rahm and Chema Olazábal, that tomorrow they will start in the Augusta Masters 2021 (Movistar Golf). The 41-year-old from Castellón, winner from the mythical tournament of Georgia in 2017, had to miss the previous edition held in November due to the coronavirus and now reaches the 85th with renewed forces and with a secret weapon that has improved. “I am much more comfortable with the putt, I notice it more solid and it gives me much more confidence because practically all the putts I take them by the line that I want. When that happens, it just depends on reading it well and giving it the right speed, “he says in the previous ‘Ten Golf’.

The child has grown up and admits that it has been difficult for him to realize that the demand is good, but that perhaps he has gone too far: “I’ve always been very hard on myself, demanding and perfectionist and there are times that, perhaps, even too much. You have to demand yourself without crushing yourself. “ He arrives as 20th in the world ranking and draws how he would like the conditions of the field: “That the results do not go to 18 or 20 under par. I think that is the way in which this course should be played. That the ball rolls on fairways and greens, and it is more difficult to leave it near the hole. Let’s hope the weather holds up well and can be like that for four days. “

Garcia praises the current benchmark of Spanish golf, Rahm, and the anxiety because he won his first major. “The first one who is demanded is Jon. There are times when we all try to force the moment instead of letting it happen. Has game more than enough to win any tournament. When things go your way and everything flows, options come and that’s when you have to take advantage of them. When you try to force them things to happen quickly you do not do so well and do not occur“, it states.

The one that completes the triple, Olazábal also congratulated the new dad … although with an added soccer message. “It is something very important and very special in a person’s life. And I am looking forward to seeing him to rejoice over the victory of Real “, he said referring to the title in the Copa del Rey defeating Athletic Bilbao. About the tournament, of which he is a double winner (1994 and 1999), he says: “This site has given me everything. It defines my career. I have wonderful memories of this field.”