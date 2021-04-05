Sergio Gonzalez Jaime Latre was restrained from criticizing Jaime Latre after the refereeing suffered by Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou, in a match in which he offered a good face, and which was distorted by the controversial expulsion of Óscar Plano. Previously, the referee did not indicate a penalty by Jordi Alba, which generated significant discomfort in the Blanquivioleta bosom (mayor included), which detracted from the positive of the game shown against a Barcelona that could only win in 90 ‘in one action isolated.

How have you seen the possible penalty by Jordi Alba?

I have to be warm, because what happened is difficult to digest. I have told the referee that the VAR is up for something and that we all play a lot, not just Barça. The hand is very clear, and if you have doubts you have to go to the VAR; we all have a chance to see it. I would like to see the expulsion from the other perspective, that Barça did it to us, because it is doubtful and it diminishes us a lot. We are all playing a lot and each decision has to be very successful. It was a litmus test for it to be so.

Have you talked to the referee about it? What did you say?

The hand is obvious; We have told the fourth official and the line, and he admits that he hits his hand, although he says it is low. I did not know that there had to be a certain height for it to be a penalty. What I claim is that we are playing a lot, because Real Valladolid is in the same league as Barça and that we all deserve that treatment, just like the red card. I ask for the maximum success because we all play a lot. This is like when you are pregnant, or you are or you are not. There is no regulation that speaks of that height, it hits the palm of the hand and is on track. I am not saying that it is high or low, but the VAR is for that, to be able to go see it.

Do you see something punishable at the origin of the goal play?

There is a possible foul, but there, at the end, there is a subsequent sequence of passes in which we have an error at the tilting level, in this case, Pablo Hervías, who is not with the brand, which is Ilaix, and the play ends in goal; it’s our mistake, we eat it and that’s it. The other is not our error, but to leave us with ten. Maybe with eleven that play would not have happened, because Óscar Plano would have arrived. Maybe the penalty would have given us more peace of mind or maybe we will put it in if they whistle us and they give us four.

Controversy aside, how do you value the party of your pupils?

We must praise the great game we have played; We mentioned it, that the week had been very complicated due to COVID and injuries, but the team has shown its soul and the desire it has to stay in the First Division. We have taken a step forward and the match we have played is to be praised. In the first part we were even superior to them and it must be said. In the second it is true that we have suffered a little more and have had more actions with the change of structure, although we have countered it well, and the expulsion has hurt us, because it has prevented us from running backwards, and in a unfortunate move in the 90 ‘they have marked us.

Do you think this will help them grow?

The game was very complete, with a lot of personality, on a difficult field and against a fearsome rival, and the team has been fine without the ball and with it, taking a break, having criteria and even scoring situations, as in the shot to the Kodro crossbar. I think we have done a lot of good things and that the team has brutal merit. This has to show us the way for these last nine days. If we think that with a little less we will solve it, it would be a mistake. There has to be a continuity line and that self-love has to be demonstrated, because that is the path we need to travel.