The former Kirchnerist media entrepreneur Sergio Bartolomé Szpolski will go to oral trial for “appropriation of Social Security contributions” from employees of his defunct multimedia Grupo Veintitrés.

So It was determined this Thursday by Room IV of the Federal Chamber of Cassation, composed of judges Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo, by resolving and rejecting six proposals for nullity and exception that had been presented by the businessman and other executives of his environment, accused in the case.

With the rejection of the appeals by Cassation the elevation to trial remained firm. Now you must bypass a court and set a start date, judicial sources confirmed to Clarín.

For this decision, Szpolski will face charges for the undue withholdings of contributions from former employees of the Poligráfica del Plata printing company, for which he had been processed without preventive detention and embargoed at 7.5 million pesos, in the first instance.

To Szpolski and his directors – alleged front men of the network of companies that made up the defunct multimedia – charge the same crimes in at least 19 other cases, which were divided by each signal or publication that the businessman managed during Kirchnerism.

Judicial sources maintain that it is likely that they will all end up together in the oral trial that the defendants will have to face. Szpolski already accumulates seven prosecutions and embargoes for more than 106 million pesos.

His judicial course began after the complaint made by the former head of the AFIP, Alberto Abad, in 2016 for a evasion of contributions of almost 90 million pesos from more than 800 employees of the ultrakirchnerist media group.

In parallel, the Economic Criminal Chamber had confirmed yesterday another prosecution of Szpolski and ratified an embargo of 2 million pesos, in the case that investigates the work retention of employees of the ex Radio Américto.

Szpolski, when he went to the Courts of Comodoro Py, for the cause of Cuadernos. Now he will go to trial for evasion. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

Silver Polygraph is the printing company for which Szpolski had to appear in the case of the Notebooks of Bribery, when it was revealed that he had been used to print ballots of the Front for Victory, in the 2013 elections.

The company had been bought by the entrepreneur in 2011 and abandoned in late 2014, when it stopped paying its 60 employees to bankruptcy.