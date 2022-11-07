Sergio Staino hospitalized in serious condition

The cartoonist is hospitalized in serious condition Sergio Staino. 82 years old, originally from Piancastagnaio (Siena), one of the most famous designers in Italy, he was taken to hospital in the last hours and, currently, according to what has been learned from health sources, he is in an induced pharmacological coma, but is not in life threatening.

Great concern in the world of culture and information: also Adriano Sofri And Paolo Hendelhis friends, are apprehensive and are closely following the evolution of health conditions.

Staino is known for being the historical cartoonist of the newspaper founded by Antonio Gramsci “Unity“, of which he was director twice, but his cartoons have appeared in many newspapers. He is the father of Bobothe most famous satirical character in Italy, so similar to a dear friend of his, Umberto Eco.

In a recent interview with him at the Huffington Post he said he was sad about the rifts Pd. “It hurts me to see the party divided in the squares of peace. With you? Today he is a pacifist, tomorrow who knows. From my point of view, it is inhumane to refuse to rush to the aid of those who ask for weapons to defend themselves from the invasion “.

