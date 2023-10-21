Florence – He died this morning in hospital in Florence, Sergio Staino, 83 years old. The cartoonist, Bobo’s father and former director of the Unit, had been hospitalized for a few days: he had been ill for some time. Staino was one of the most famous Italian illustrators and cartoonists, as well as an intellectual figure of great importance for the history of the Italian left. He is best known for his iconic character, Bobo, protagonist of his strips, as well as his alter ego constantly struggling between his loyalty to his party – currently the Democratic Party – and his disillusionment with some of his choices.

Staino was hospitalized in November 2022, but left the hospital in September 2023. In mid-October, however, he had to return to hospital due to his worsening condition. Today the confirmation of his death occurred yesterday.