Mexico.- The program Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, is perhaps the most famous and beloved show on television in Mexico for its entertaining sections and charismatic hosts.

Recently, Sergio Sepúlveda starred in a discussion with the morning chef, Mariano Sandovalwho has been in charge of the kitchen section for almost a decade and has already faced controversial moments.

We recommend you read…

Despite the fact that the presenters of the program have always maintained a good relationship, lately they have been having some discontents, such as Cap Perez and Laura G.

This time it was the successful host and Mariano Sandoval who caused a tense atmosphere during the ‘Sin palabras’ game.

We recommend you read…

In fact, since the game started, he began to listen to the Chef Mariano having a little discussion with members of the opposing team, Tábata Jalil and Ricardo Casares, all by Kristal Silva.

However, the problem between Sergio and Mariano took place after the disagreements that they had for points that were awarded to the opposing team of the chef, the favorite team.

This is because the Pueblo team pointed out ‘dirty play’, but after Pato Borghetti saw the replay of the game, he determined that there was no cheating, so he gave the victory to the Favorite team.

But this did not convince chef Mariano, as he continued to be upset with the actor’s decision, for this reason he made fun of Kristal Silva’s bad luck when he threw the dice during his turn.

“Divine justice! Divine justice!” Shouted chef Mariano after the shot of the beautiful television presenter, but Sergio immediately intervened with more shouts: “Divine justice for what?”

But Mariano’s response caused fury and discomfort on the set: “I’m talking to Kristal, not you”, so Pato simply pointed out that “You already know that this game lives on controversy.”