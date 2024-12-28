Mourning in Spanish basketball: the mother of Sergio Scariolo, Spanish basketball coach, died this Saturday, as revealed by the Italian coach in a emotional farewell message published on their social networks.

“No rhetoric, as you would have liked. Keeping all the beautiful memories. Thank you, truly, for everything you have given and taught me. I will miss you a lot“, the technician dedicated to her, in her native language, accompanying the publication along with a photograph of her.

The Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), for its part, showed its support for Scariolo through another publication: “On behalf of all Spanish basketball we want to express our deepest condolences to Sergio Scariolo and his entire family. You have all the love and support of The Family, coach“.

Unicaja de Málaga, a club he coached between 2003 and 2008, also wanted to remember their former coach in these difficult times for him: “Big hug, Sergio. All our love and support at this time. Rest in peace.”