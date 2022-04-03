In the increasingly vast and diversified panorama of contemporary motorsport, between thermal, hybrid, electric and hydrogen propulsion, there is a new competition that is taking its first steps. This is Autonomous Motorsport, a field of research and experimentation for self-driving cars that is gradually gaining the attention of the industry. The Indy Autonomous Challenge is one of the main international events for self-driving cars, organized among others with the important contribution of Dallara. The protagonists are universities all over the world, which have been entrusted with Dallara AV-21, the single-seaters that give life to the US Indy Lights championship, controlled by the algorithm developed independently by the individual teams. The inaugural event in Indianapolis last October, in which the cars challenged each other through an attack on time over four consecutive laps, was followed by the appointment in Las Vegas on 7 January, in which the single-seaters gave life in direct clashes on the track. The PoliMove team of the Politecnico di Milano won the historic event on the Nevada oval, which prevailed over the University of Monaco in the final. Key figure of PoliMove is Professor Sergio Savaresi of the department of electronics, information and bioengineering of the Milanese university, who FormulaPassion.it illustrated the pivotal technical aspects of autonomous motorsport.

Professor Savaresi, can you briefly illustrate how the autonomous driving development work is structured?

“Like any control system, we have to talk in order of sensors, actuators and control logic. Actuators must replace the actuation part normally performed by man. So let’s talk about electro-actuated steering, brakes and power uni. Compared to the drive unit, it is more complicated to implement the so-called brake-by-wire (brake) and steer-by-wire (steering), because it means going to take the brake and steering signals and implement them by means of the control unit. . In fact, racing cars are not completely prepared for brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire, even though we are practically there by now, because the power steering and brake servo are largely ready to operate the brake and steering even without driver intervention. In our Indianapolis cars, which are not prepared for human-autonomous hybrid driving, the steering wheel has been explanted and replaced by an electric motor that rotates the steering. The same thing was done for the brake. The sensing part, on the other hand, that is the sensor package, is now well established as regards its specifications. The sensors that are used for autonomous driving are now clear. The first is the LIDAR, a kind of laser that makes a 360 ° scan. In fact, it provides a three-dimensional image of the world by directly measuring distances, with very rich and refined information. Then there are the cameras, of different specifications, and the radars, which have the characteristic of being less precise but of being able to look very far. These are essentially the three main sensors that look out of the car, known as Exterior Perceptives. Obviously there is the absolute one, the GPS, which in the latest versions has the correction known as RDK which guarantees precision to the centimeter. Then there are the traditional sensors inside the car, then the inertial unit, essentially accelerometers and gyrometers, wheel speed, steering angle and others “.

“Given these actuators and this sensor package, at this point it’s all up to the algorithm, essentially layered into four layers. One is Localization or Positioning, which consists in developing an algorithm that, using sensors, is able to estimate an absolute position, which is extremely delicate. Then follows another aspect related to perception which is Tracking, which looks at dynamic obstacles. We try to understand where the other obstacles are, which on the track are reduced to other cars, but on the road they can also include pedestrians or cyclists. Then there are the two layers of Planning. In Global Planning, absolute, ideal trajectories are defined, which do not take into account the other obstacles. In Local Planning, on the other hand, it deviates from the optimal trajectory according to the obstacles present. Last, but not least, there is Trajectory Tracking: once the ideal and local trajectories have been established, we try to follow and follow them. Tracking is relatively simple for vehicles traveling at moderate speeds, reducing activity to an almost kinematic problem, while obviously it is more complicated when traveling close to the grip limit, because a small uncertainty in the trajectory is enough to end up off the road ”.



What made it possible to move from the single-lap competition in Indianapolis to a format in which the cars faced each other simultaneously on the track?

“In fact, two or three teams were already set up for this at the Indianapolis event for this type of competition. However, many teams were barely ready to make the single lap, so it was decided to postpone the direct clash in Las Vegas. In reality, it’s not like there has been a major technological leap forward since then. In June 2021 we had done the race simulation in a virtual environment and it was very complex. Ten cars were present at the same time on the “track” and overtaking and counter-overtaking had been seen, but it had been a total massacre in terms of accidents. At the level of trajectories, attack and defense strategies, however, we were already ready. What was done in Las Vegas was to make them work on the track as well, not just in the virtual world. It’s not like anything new has been invented in Las Vegas. We have used technology that represents the best of autonomous driving. The sensors used by us, for example, are state of the art and the implementation is also well done. More than anything else, we explored new territory, namely driving at the limit at high speeds and the interaction between cars traveling close to 280 km / h. We have therefore explored this domain, which is an absolute novelty ”.

Have you also found interest from the industry?

“Las Vegas was a fairly historic leap forward. The Indianapolis race, based on the single timed laps of the cars, had a rather tepid media and industry response, without surprising anyone. The one in Las Vegas, on the other hand, had a much more important response, also reaching the desks of companies and potential suppliers. In retrospect it was the birth of autonomous motorsport, the first multi-agent event, therefore with cars competing directly while simultaneously lapping on the track at high speed. Especially after Las Vegas, the attention of the industrial world has awakened. So many companies in the sector, from technology to components, are showing interest in sponsoring, guaranteeing supplies and other things like that, because it is an extreme testing ground. Normally the car industry today, while investing in autonomous driving, remains in the field of low speeds. Autonomous Motorsport, on the other hand, is a kind of avant-garde, because we are exploring extreme situations. We are talking about cars that travel almost 100 meters per second. Think for example of localization. It is true that the RDK GPS provides a position down to the centimeter, but it is not simple, because you also need an estimate of the angular direction along which you are traveling. At 100 m / s, if the orientation is wrong by a fraction of a degree, you find yourself meters out of the trajectory and projected forward, so you have a prediction problem ”.

In the world of autonomous driving, we often talk about communication between cars and infrastructures. Is it something that can also be explored in the racing field with circuit structures?

“In this competition we had guaranteed broadband communication to all the teams, even if it was telemetry, because the vehicles had to be completely autonomous. At the infrastructure level, on the other hand, we are evaluating in-depth research and research activities in which 5G technology can replace the satellite network for fine localization. Instead of referring to satellites, we could refer to the antennas of a 5G network which, given the frequencies involved, has a triangulation capacity so it can give an almost centimeter location. This can therefore be done in circuits equipped with a 5G network and could be of help in localization. Some circuits, taking Montecarlo as an extreme example, therefore a city route with tunnels, buildings and others, do not guarantee 100% satellite coverage. Having a solution in some sections of the circuit that guarantees a localization without a satellite network is certainly an interesting thing that we are exploring “.