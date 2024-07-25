Fashion, Sergio Rossi chooses Paul Andrew

Paul Andrew has been appointed new creative director of Sergio Rossifootwear brand part of the Lanvin Group. The appointment of Andrew, already creative director of Ferragamo from 2019 to 2021, is effective immediately. His first collection for the Italian brand will be the spring-summer 2025 one.

Helen WrightCEO of Sergio Rossiexpressed great enthusiasm for this choice: “Paul Andrew is an extraordinary talent, perfect to lead the creative direction of our historic brand. He is known worldwide for his innovative design and technical prowess, as well as possessing a deep respect for our brand’s heritage and an intuitive understanding of our diverse customer base. His creative energy is sure to capture the imagination of women who love Sergio Rossi, today and in the future.”

Paul Andrew has emerged as a leading figure in the new generation of designers, honing his aesthetic and technical expertise through experiences with well-known fashion houses such as Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez And Alexander McQueen. He launched his own footwear line in 2013, and its success earned him the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2014.

Got into Ferragamo in 2016 as design director for women’s footwear, he was promoted the following year to creative director for women and, following the success of his collections, he became creative director of all the categories of the maison, the first to hold this role since he himself Salvatore Ferragamo he ran the company.