It’s official: Sergio Romero is Boca’s latest reinforcement in the transfer market. Xeneize confirmed the arrival of the 35-year-old goalkeeper, who was free after passing through Italy’s Venezia and who will return to Argentine football for the last years of his career.
Chiquito will sign a contract until December 2024 and he will arrive to occupy the place that Agustín Rossi will leave. After not reaching an agreement for his renewal, they went to Xeneize to look for a top goalkeeper and opted for the historic player of the Argentine team.
His present is not ideal and he does not arrive to stop immediately. He is recovering from a knee injury and the last game he saved was on March 6.. Before this problem. he played saves in 16 games in Serie A, had only three clean sheets and made 74 saves (according to data from 365Scores). In penalties, one of his specialties, he did not do well at all: he did not contain any of the six that were kicked at him.
Romero is well remembered in Argentina for his performance in the 2014 World Cup and for his incredible work in the semifinals against the Netherlands to qualify for the final on penalties. How will it go in Boca?
related links
More news from Boca
More transfer news
More news from the Argentine team
#Sergio #Romero #gave #Boca #Juniors #goalkeeper
Leave a Reply