The UD Logroñés coach, Sergio Rodríguez, stressed that his team competed “very well” against Zaragoza, despite not winning, so “this improvement has to be continued to get the points that are needed” to ensure the permanence, since now “the situation is quite complicated”.

Rodríguez stressed, in the press conference prior to Tuesday’s game against Ponferradina, that the white and red players are “positive and eager to reverse the current situation.”

He explained that the change from a bad dynamic to a better one is achieved “by working at the highest level all aspects of the game” since “one day you can be more or less lucky but you should never negotiate effort, duel, aggressiveness or the folds, among other things. “

“The team has tried to give its highest level during all the matches it has played, although it has not always been achieved, but on Saturday against Zaragoza it did it again, and it helped the players to realize that this is the way to compete. and to be at the height of the category “, has indicated.

He recalled that the season is close to ending so “the margin of error is zero and the line-ups will be decided taking into account everything from the players’ fatigue to the tactical goal that they want to achieve during the match, but it will be a team that will go out to win. “

On the other hand, Rodríguez has highlighted the good campaign that Ponferradina is carrying out thanks to the fact that “it is a very competitive team with a very high level of confidence and that on the offensive line it has quite unbalancing players” among which it has stood out to Yuri, who has been at a very high level during the season. “

The Riojan coach has regretted the casualties of his team before this game since “some players are missed” although “Ponferradina also has its casualties.”

UD Logroñés recovers Jaime Sierra for the match and there is some option for Gorka to enter the squad, after a long injury, since “he trained a little yesterday and this Monday we will see if he can be in this meeting.”