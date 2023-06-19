Good news comes from the Seville hospital. Sergio Rico came out of the coma, reopened his eyes and communicated with his loved ones. The PSG goalkeeper had ended up in intensive care after a fall from a horse that had caused him severe head trauma, with spinal column involvement. His conditions since May 29 were serious, but in the last few hours there have been improvements, as confirmed by his wife to the Spanish media.

“We are taking small steps in the right direction – his wife Alba Silva explained to TeleCinco – and we already see the light at the end of the tunnel. Little by little, I knew right from the start that we would go ahead, but we get there little by little, you need to be very patient”. Rico would have opened his eyes and recognized the family members, with whom he communicated by moving his hands. PSG is closely following the evolution of the player’s health. Yesterday, teammate Fabian Ruiz dedicated Spain’s victory in the Nations League to Rico.