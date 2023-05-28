The Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, of PSG and former goalkeeper of Seville and Mallorca, suffered an accident this Sunday while riding a horse in El Rocío, in Almonte (Huelva), and is admitted to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville in serious condition. , as reported by Canal Sur.

“Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and former Sevilla FC player, has suffered a head injury after falling off his horse in El Rocío. He remains in the Virgen del Rocío hospital », the chain has indicated on its official Twitter account.

Sevilla, the club where Rico spent four seasons and with whom he won two Europa Leagues (2015 and 2016), has sent “a lot of strength” and wished “a speedy recovery” from his official Twitter profile to the goalkeeper, who this Saturday he was proclaimed champion of Ligue 1 although he did not play for a minute. «LaLiga wants to show his full support and wish Sergio Rico a speedy recovery. A lot of strength”, the organization chaired by Javier Tebas pointed out.

Meanwhile, from Emergencias 112 Andalucía they have indicated to Europa Press that they had received early in the morning the notice from several individuals alerting of a man in his 30s injured in the head on the Camino de Moguer, in the Aldea del Rocío.

According to witnesses, the man fell off his horse and the horse kicked him several times in the head. The 112 notified the Civil Guard and health services, which transferred the wounded man by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville with a serious prognosis.