The Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico lived one of the most difficult moments of his life in May of this year, an accident in El Rocío (Huelva)when he was riding a horse, left him on the verge of death and forced him to retire

The goalkeeper was kicked several times in the head by the horse while he was on the ground. Immediately, the Iberian was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where he was placed in a coma on May 28 of this year.

After his arduous recovery, Sergio Rico He was encouraged to talk about the serious accident in the Cope Chain and revealed some unpublished details that were not known about the incident, which, miraculously, left him no physical consequences.

““I lost 20 kilos… I weighed about 92 and I stayed at 73. Now I weigh 88 kilos,” The athlete began by revealing that he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

And he added: “It's hard and uphill, my family was going to visit me and they didn't have any answers, they only saw a sleeping person.”

Rico underwent emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm, a high-risk surgery that could leave him with physical consequences. However, his recovery has taken place in the right way and he stressed that he feels good to compete again.

“I'm looking forward to the doctor giving me a little more freedom because I feel good…. I want to get back to my routine and feel like a footballer again,” said the Spaniard.

Of course, he made it clear that he is complying with all the recommendations of the doctors, who saved his life: “I take it too calmly, it is not in my power. If it were in my hand I would already be hitting the hard. But I follow the orders of the doctors, who are in charge and who have saved my life, without going overboard in the slightest.”

On the other hand, he told moving details that left the Cope journalist speechless. Rico said he “didn't remember anything” about the 4 hours before the horse hit or the 22 days he was in a coma.

“I was sedated with fentanyl. Even in the process of having my sedation lowered, because they can't take it off me at once, I don't remember anything about that process. I don't remember either. When I woke up, I think my wife and mother were with me. She had a hard time talking“explained the goalkeeper who debuted in the Spanish team in 2016.

And he closed saying: “I'm still the same. In the end, I was the one who suffered the least, I didn't realize the average mass.”

