All’s well that ends well. First the fear of the coma, now a first recovery smile. Sergio Rico is back on social media after 36 days of intensive care. “I thank all those who have shown me their affection in these complicated days. I am continuously improving, I feel very lucky and I hope to see you again soon”. So the PSG goalkeeper wanted to reassure everyone with an Instagram story after the nightmare he experienced just over a month ago.

the reconstruction

—

It was May 28th. The day before, PSG had arithmetically won yet another Ligue1, and that day the players left for a few days of rest before the last league match. Sergio Rico made a trip to his homeland, to El Rocio, a town a few kilometers from Seville. In the team’s festive atmosphere (albeit contained given the “tradition”), news arrives that shocks everyone: Rico is rushed to hospital, sedated and intubated. “Serious head and neck injuries after falling from horse,” reports The Athletic. But what exactly happened? Rico had gone out on his horse to go to a friend: on the way the animal gets frightened by the noise of a truck on the road and begins to freak out. It follows that the goalkeeper falls to the ground, being trampled on the head and neck by the horse’s hooves. A scare that upsets the entire football world and beyond. The doctors will later reveal that if the wound had been half an inch deeper, Rico would not have made it. Now the goalkeeper is fine, he has recovered and is constantly improving, waiting for the last Tac.