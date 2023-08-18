The Sevillian goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Rico, has been discharged from hospital this Friday after being admitted to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville after an accident with a horse in the pilgrimage of El Rocío (Huelva) on May 28. As a result of the mishap, Sergio Rico suffered serious injuries that led him to spend five weeks in the hospital’s ICU. Subsequently, he went to the plant with medical care and nursing care. “I have left, thank God”, were the first words of the goalkeeper after being discharged and before the media that were waiting for him when he left the hospital. “They say the brain is intelligent and erases these types of events. It has been a dream. I woke up in the hospital and thank God I’m out”, reiterated the goalkeeper. “I hope to be available soon, recover and return to football,” admitted the PSG goalkeeper.

Accompanied by his wife, Alba Silva, and received with applause by the people who were at the hospital, the goalkeeper sent a message of thanks. “I feel very excited, very happy and giving thanks. I thank my wife, my family, everyone who has been here and those who have taken a minute of their time to send me a message. My wife has spent 20 hours a day with me. I am very grateful and without her support it would not have been possible ”, he added, accompanied at all times by his partner. Sergio Rico, visibly thinner, left the hospital on his own foot and will now continue with his recovery at home. The aneurysm is not fully controlled and the footballer needs a few more months of calm and treatment. “I am also grateful for the support of my club, Paris, as well as all my teammates and the gestures that Sevilla and their fans have had. I am a Sevilla fan and I have followed the team, I hope I can play for Sevilla again sometime, ”he clarified.

The Sevillian goalkeeper has been hospitalized for 83 days, of which 37 he was under 24-hour surveillance in the Intensive Care Unit until on July 4 he was transferred to the ward with medical care and nursing care. According to witnesses of the event that occurred in El Rocío, the horse he was riding became nervous when a horse-drawn carriage passed by, the goalkeeper fell to the ground and was stepped on by the animal, which also kicked him several times in the head.

The goalkeeper, 29 years old and formed in the Sevilla youth academy, in whose first team he was from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was called up by the French team on May 27 for the penultimate game of the French League, who was playing in Strasbourg, where PSG drew 1-1 and became champion of the tournament. After that game, he moved to the village of El Rocío, where he had the accident for which he was evacuated on Sunday, May 28, to the Seville hospital and where he has remained since then.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.