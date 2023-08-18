“I am very excited and happy. It’s all been a dream, but thank God I’m alive.” Sergio Rico (Seville, 1993) has left the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville this Friday, where he had been admitted since the end of May, when he suffered a serious accident in El Rocío (Huelva) after being hit by a horse. As a result of the mishap, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper suffered serious injuries that led him to spend five weeks in the hospital’s ICU.

«I want to thank all my family, friends, acquaintances, everyone who has taken a minute to keep an eye on me, and all the hospital team, without whom I could not be here with you now. We have felt at home at all times”, has been one of the first messages from the 29-year-old goalkeeper and trained in the Sevilla youth academy.

Accompanying the player was his wife Alba Silva, his guardian angel during these two months. «My wife has spent 20 hours a day with me. I am very grateful and without your support it would not have been possible,” added the Montequinto goalkeeper, who has been hospitalized for 83 days, of which 37 was under 24-hour surveillance in the Intensive Care Unit until July 4. he went to the floor with medical care and nursing care. “I hope to be available soon, recover and return to football,” he said when he left the hospital.

The goalkeeper, who will have to continue with rehabilitation, was a mainstay for Sevilla in a position as special as that of goal. With his 1.95 height, he went through all the lower echelons of the Andalusian team, until reaching the first team, where he made his debut in the 2014 season, arrived on loan to PSG in 2019 and, later, signed for the French club a season later in exchange six million for Seevilla. In France he has played a total of 24 games, has won two Leagues and two Cups, although his time with the petrodollar team continues in the shadow of Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. Rico also played on loan for Fulham (18-19) and Mallorca (21-22, in the second round).