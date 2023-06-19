Sergio Rico continues to fight for his life in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío in Seville 23 days after he suffered a serious accident with a horse in the Aldea del Rocío. This Monday positive news has arrived regarding his delicate state. Throughout this weekend, the specialists who care for the PSG goalkeeper have progressively withdrawn the footballer’s sedation, who has come out of an induced coma and is offering positive responses. The news was given by Alba Silva, the soccer player’s wife, since by the express wish of the family no reports are issued by the health authorities on the athlete’s state of health.

“Well, there we continue, taking little steps forward and we already see the light. Little by little. I already knew from the beginning that he was going to get ahead, but little by little, you have to have a lot of patience ”. These are the words of Alba Silva upon her arrival at the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville and in statements to the program it’s already noon, from Telecinco. The Efe agency also affirms that the doorman already recognizes his family and communicates with them through gestures.

The good news comes only one day after a teammate of the goalkeeper, Fabián Ruiz, remembered him during the celebration of the Spanish team for the achievement of the League of Nations title with Spain after defeating Croatia in the penalty shootout. Rico suffered a very serious horse accident last Sunday, May 28, during the celebration of the El Rocío pilgrimage, which he attended after being proclaimed champion of the French League with PSG, a club he joined in 2019 after serving almost all of his sports career in Seville.

The meta has been fighting for his life ever since. Two weeks ago the sedation was withdrawn, but his state of health worsened and he had to be intubated again. Therefore, according to the footballer’s environment, you have to be very cautious despite the information revealed by his partner.

