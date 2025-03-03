The canterano of Seville FC, Sergio Ricoresurface again in professional football. The goalkeeper suffered a serious head trauma after an accident with a horse in the Romaría del Rocío at the end of May 2023. Sergio Rico spent 82 days hospitalized, 26 of them in an induced coma, and on August 18 he was discharged from the Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

In June 2024, the goalkeeper’s link with Paris Saint-Germain ended and a few months later, Sergio Rico initiated a new professional stage in Qatar, specifically in the Al-gharafawhere he has played all the Asian Champions League matches, demonstrating that he is fully recovered and ready to compete at the highest level. However, it still cannot play in the Qatar Stars League or in the Cup, so it is only available for the continental competition.

In an interview in the “Jugones” of La Sexta, the 31 -year -old goalkeeper expressed his desire to return to the club where he formed: “As Sevillista and after having been there, I would like to return one day and help.” He also showed his concern about the current situation of the Sevillista team in the season: «I am the first to be fond of Sevilla FCand seeing it through difficulties hurts. Hopefully one day I can come back and help.

«Defending its goal is one of the most beautiful things in the world. My dream is to return to Sevilla FC, hopefully one day »said the goalkeeper of the first Sevillista team. Sergio Rico participated in 170 official matches with Sevilla between seasons 14-15 and 18-19.