Death of Liliana Resinovich, her brother reveals the outcome of an appraisal: “Slaps and punches before death”

Liliana Resinovich will be exhumed. The decision of the Trieste prosecutor's office reopens the case, the investigators are looking new tracks and they no longer believe in the hypothesis of suicide of the woman found lifeless a year ago in the woods. “I'm only sorry – says brother Sergio to Il Corriere della Sera – that they have to touch my sister again. But I'm relieved, Liliana didn't commit suicide. I hope he can finally have peace and justice.” Sergio Resinovich then he reveals another detail. “My brother-in-law (Sebastiano Visintin ed) would have liked cremate Liliana's body immediately”. “But how can you think about cremation?” I told him, “there are investigations to be done”. Him anyway he always believed in suicide. Always in a big hurry. In everything. Two days after the body was found he gave a camera as a gift of my sister and other items to friends. They were surprised. And she told them, “She committed suicide.”

Sergio – continues Il Corriere – he opposed the cremation: “Liliana never expressed this wish to me. She would have confided it to me, certain things are said to close relatives.” Sergio had met his sister a few days before his disappearance. “She was calm, happy. She had plans in mind. And in any case she wasn't the type to disappear without giving any news for 22 days.” She continues: “No one has yet clearly defined the nature of the bruises and wounds that appeared on her face and on one of her hands. According to a consultancy, the injuries preceded his death and they are not posts. It's as if Liliana had received a slap or a punch. “Now there will be new investigations on the trail of DNA, her cell phone and the time of her death.

