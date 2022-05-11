After beating Celta de Vigo, it is a fact that Barcelona will play the next Champions League and, furthermore, they are practically tied for second place in LaLiga, which means that the Catalans will be able to participate in the home run in search of the Spanish Super Cup title , something that at the beginning of 2022 seemed impossible.
Thus, the culé team will move in the market looking for signings in specific areas that deepen the width of the campus, one of the areas that Xavi has asked Joan Laporta’s board to reinforce, is the left side, where the club does not have a natural replacement for Jordi Alba and there are already different options for the zones, one of them Sergio Reguilón,
Mirror advances that the Catalans look favorably on adding Reguilón to the project because he is a player who has grown a lot and who could even be Jordi’s generational replacement, not only an option to rest him next season, however, the signing of Sergio is conditioned to what Real Madrid has, since the meringues have a repurchase clause for 30 million euros and it is known that they are looking for a replacement for Marcelo who could well be the current Tottenham player.
