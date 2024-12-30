12/30/2025



Updated at 5:41 p.m.





«You can only thank him for giving his life for this club. “His legacy is more than done and written.” Sergio Ramos has always been like the older brother of Jesús Navasdespite being a few months younger. The two came out and stood out almost hand in hand on that Utrera Highway where world champions are raised, like the two of them. Two of the great representatives of the Nervionense school, who chose different professional paths, to join the Spanish team and achieve the greatest successes in national football. In Seville they lived their beginnings and a year of farewell to Sergio, who was close to also being to Jesús Navas, who decided that he could not leave in any way, but in his own way, at the height of a legend. «You have to know how to live the stages and enjoy them. “Jesus has really enjoyed football and he has to open his mind more to things that excite him and motivate him,” he explained.

Sergio Ramoswho continues looking for a team and is increasingly closer to saying goodbye as an inevitable goal for all professional athletes, did not want to miss the tribute ceremony for his friend, despite the fact that in Nervión he left a painful thorn that could not even remove his return. «We are living it with a lot of nervousness. It is a special day for Sevillismo and Jesus. Let’s show him all the love that the entire world of football has for him.. Those of us who have accompanied him and enjoyed it, it is a day to be with him,” he said. »I knew him when he was a child, practically, just like me. We have grown and matured,” he described.

«The current Jesus, father of a family, legend, captain of Sevilla… And the Jesus who started, who had his little problems and one of us had to sponsor him,” he continued. Sergio Ramos. «The beautiful thing is that, overcoming the challenges that life gives you. He has been overcoming obstacles by leaps and bounds and building a legend. His humility, his perseverance, his perseverance… For people who start at a very young age with certain problems, he is also an example,” he argued. Sergio Ramos says goodbye to his soul friend. The one who leaves with the titles in Nervión that the Cameroon footballer himself would have dreamed of winning. The legend says goodbye.