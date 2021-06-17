Sergio Ramos has put an end to his stage as a Real Madrid player. Yesterday afternoon his goodbye was announced through an official statement and this morning the player said goodbye to the club and the fans at an institutional event organized in Valdebebas.
Until now, the captain of the white team has been accompanied by his family, the president of the club, Florentino Pérez, and has been well guarded by the trophies he won over these 16 years.
He then offered a press conference with Madrid’s director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueño.
Real Madrid legend: “We come from a very emotional, super special and close event. Thanks to all of them and to the media for accompanying me at this stage. Criticisms, compliments … you have all allowed me to learn. I am one of those people who likes to hear define the others. I have left my soul and life for this entity, I want to be remembered like that “
Terms: “A lot has happened. The first thing I want to clarify is that I have always wanted to stay at Real Madrid. I go back to LaLiga of confinement. The club offered me to renew and for Covid reasons it was delayed. In recent months, the club has offered me a one-year offer with a lower salary. Money was never a problem, the president of my mouth knew that mine was not an economic problem, it was years, they offered me a year and I wanted two, it was continuity for my family. In the last conversations I say I accept and they tell me that there is no longer an offer. I am informed that even having given the ok to the last offer that was on the table, I am informed that it has an expiration date and I had not found out “
Big door: “I would have liked to say goodbye at the stadium. I would have liked to feel supported by my fans, nobody can erase that. With all the trophies, with the family with my president … I feel privileged to have been in such a special event “
Has the club been good to you ?: “I just talked about the subject and the circumstances. There are things that cannot be changed. I finally accepted but the date had expired. Proud of what I have achieved and the partnership of 16 years. We have lost but we have won many things “
I would sign for Madrid again: “Without a doubt. It has been the most wonderful stage of my life. I have won many titles. Leaving Sevilla as I left, the only thing I would do is give a press conference in Seville”
Do you regret anything in your negotiations and in your relationship with the president in recent months ?: “I have no regrets at all. When someone buys my brand, they do so with virtues and my defects from the first day to the last. The relationship with the president has been extraordinary, sporting father and son. Florentino has made me the happiest in the world. I can assure you that I will keep the love, with the last hug. Over time I have put resentment aside. It made me live a wonderful stage and that is how I want it to be remembered. they like to tell the truth and in that aspect I’m going to stay with the pure Sergio Ramos “
Accusations of pesetero: “In the end, it is difficult because where I like to talk is the field and not outside. I offer the best version on the field of play. I saw it as inappropriate to talk about the injury. Circumstances arose and there was no opportunity to speak. . Pesetero? When they want to give an opinion that contrasts or that they know the history. The club, the president, knows that my issue was not economic, it was years. And it was for tranquility and continuity for me and my family. I don’t know has considered that way and life continues. One stage closes and another opens “
Do you regret not saying yes before ?: “Conditions have changed. A decision had to be made, but I was never told that the offer had an expiration date, it is part of a negotiation. When I accept it, they communicate that it had expired. It is respectable but I was surprised that the offer had expired “
Farewell to Lucas Vázquez: “Sometimes I have used this in a family environment. It was a perfect marriage, they are circumstances and they happen as they happen”
Reasons for the offer to expire: “I do not know, it is not a question that I have to answer. I do not know the reasons why the Ramos offer has an expiration date. Within a negotiation period I understand that what was asked was one thing and then another and there is a friendly deal. Maybe I misunderstood but no one told me that my offer had an expiration date “
Future: “We have not thought of any team, from January that I entered the market there have been some calls, my agent, interested clubs, but I never had in mind to leave Real Madrid. Sevilla is the other club in my heart and I experienced a It is a wonderful stage, but to this day I do not contemplate that option the way Sevilla does not. At Barça level it is a resounding no like the Bernabéu when they were grown up. You can be very calm “
Has the renovation been a priority for the club ?: “The club has its priorities, but no player is above the entity or the club, but it is not a question that can be answered”
Does Florentino inform you that the offer has expired ?: “They are private meetings, out of respect for the club and the president. There are things that are personal but they are also communicated to me through my agent and we are surprised that the offer has expired without us knowing it. No one has given me an ultimatum. We are here. in a negotiation and when it is communicated to me I let it be known that I accepted the last offer, but I do not hold a grudge, I do not hold a confrontation “
Press conference with Florentino: “The doubts that you have, yes, I have had an answer in the private sphere. It is within a meeting with my president. I am super proud of what we have formed and of the event. I will stay with that. I would have liked, but already will have the opportunity to speak”
Regards: “I have remembered everything. I came very young, being a child and hand in hand with my parents and my brothers. I have passed the most wonderful stage of my life and I have created the best family possible. With that I stay, with 22 titles and stories. I can say with great pride that I arrived with my family and I am more united. They are my pillars “
Does the club value its legends ?: “The issue of Zidane is something that I cannot give an opinion for anyone. Everyone gives their opinion. I stay with 16 years. I have always said that I wanted to continue at Real Madrid, but it is true that I said it. Mine was one Independent negotiation. Mine was a no to an offer, but no one is above this institution “
Feelings: “They have been difficult, it has not been easy at all. The fullness of happiness is when he jumped into the field. When you have to live a stage like this, even three months is screwed. I would have liked to continue many more years. It was not like that. Yes you lengthen it in time and make an analysis of 16 years I would have signed it. Madrid is my home, my family, my school. It will always be my home. Today is a see you later, but Ramos will return “
Paris or Manchester ?: “The important thing is not the place but with whom. The family has always been. It does not matter catching a 2-hour bird or an hour and a half plane. Being together is one of my great strengths. My happiness depends on all of them. There are a few wonderful years “
Ancelotti, Zidane and Luis Enrique: “When Ancelotti arrived, I had a great relationship with him, I called him to congratulate him, nothing more. There has been nothing else. Zidane? I don’t know if I will answer you with this, but he has earned being the best coach in history and as one of my best of my career. He is one of the greats, he will always have a hole in my heart. I keep a love for him as if he were my family. Selection? I understand perfectly but I will not go in to value anything. I will try to show my best level to return to the national team. It saddens me not to be there but I will fight to find my best level “.
Will he return to Spanish football ?: “When I have news I’ll say it, I don’t know which team I’m going to go to. It’s a subject that we haven’t touched on yet. In the end, the only difference is one year. I wanted two and they one. We accepted the offer. No other was coming in. year but had an expiration date “
