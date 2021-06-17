See you soon captain.

You are the pure example of what Real Madrid represents, sacrifice, effort, dedication, talent, and above all professionalism.

They have been 8 years learning from the best and enjoying the best captain that one can have.

Good luck friend ? pic.twitter.com/E8g5ErutIh

– Dani Carvajal Ramos (@ DaniCarvajal92) June 17, 2021