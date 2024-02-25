Three years after leaving Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos returns to play in an official match in what was his home for so many years, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in the league visit of his current team, Sevilla. Two years ago, when he was a PSG player, he was injured and had to watch his then team's Champions League match from the stands, but this time he was able to jump onto the field of play where he achieved so many achievements.
A period in which he played 671 games and scored 101 goals. He scored crucial goals that gave the white team the opportunity to win titles. He managed to win four Champions Leagues and five Leagues, adding a total of 22 titles that consolidate him as one of the most successful players in the club's history.
The Seville team is in 15th position in LaLiga. The former Real Madrid player is being a clear protagonist for his team, who, in 24 games, has accumulated five goals (one in the League, two in the Champions League and two in the Cup). Sergio Ramos is clear that the three points would be of great help for his team, but he assured that if he scored he would not celebrate: “If I score, I won't celebrate.”
About to turn 38, Ramos continues to show that his passion for football and his quality on the field are far from extinguishing. The truth is that he always had in mind his desire to return to his homeland, a promise made to his grandfather and his family, strongly rooted in Sevillismo. Furthermore, his emotional connection with iconic Sevilla figures, such as Antonio Puerta or José Antonio Reyes, has further deepened his bond with the club.
