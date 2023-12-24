It has not been an easy year for defender Sergio Ramos. His return to Sevilla has not been auspicious and his team is just three points above the relegation zone.

Before the end of the year, the former Real Madrid and PSG player and world champion with Spain in 2010 sent a Christmas message on his social networks.

“It's not the way we wanted to close the year, but we fought the game until the end. Now it's time to make a point. Focused on continuing to work and grow in 2024. There are things to improve and we will do it, together,” Ramos wrote.

Ramos, along with the Sevilla squad, has five days off for the Christmas holidays from this Sunday until next Thursday and will return to work on Friday, December 29, to begin preparation for the next match, which will be the nineteenth day of LaLiga, last of the first round.

That appointment is set for Thursday, January 4, against Athletic Club at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium and for her the reunion with training will be in a double session, morning and afternoon, in the Sevilla sports city.

— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 24, 2023

The new facet of Sergio Ramos as a singer

While this is happening, social networks are shaken with a new facet of the defender: now he is also a singer. This week his collaboration with the Spanish band Los Yakis was released, marking his foray into the world of music with the flamenco song 'No me contradigas'.



The footballer shared an excerpt from the music video on his Instagram account and the song can now be heard in full on all music streaming platforms.

Los Yakis, composed of Dani, Moisés and Miguel, are a band from Madrid that at the beginning of the year had expressed their desire to collaborate with Sergio Ramos on a song.

However, this collaboration only materialized towards the end of the year, when Ramos decided to join in the song by singing several parts and appearing recurrently in the video clip, sharing scenes with his children and other family members.

Sergio Ramos singing flamenco 'Don't contradict me', the song that Sergio Ramos recorded with Los Yakis. 'Don't contradict me', the song that Sergio Ramos recorded with Los Yakis.

“We have the song and it was because we made it on purpose for Sergio. He likes her and the only thing that had to be done was to make a date for him to make his voice heard. It is composed for him, for him as a singer,” said Dani, the leader of the group on his social networks.



“He knows a lot and sings bulerías very well, which are not easy at all because you have to finish very well. It is one of the most difficult suits. If we make a comparison with what is on the market, he does it much better than most,” added the musician, highlighting the footballer's talents.

This is not the first indication of Ramos's interest in music; Previously, he had shown his vocal inclination by participating in the song 'La Roja Baila', an anthem released in 2018 for the Spanish soccer team.

With La Nación (Costa Rica-GDA) and Efe

