The central defender and captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, was operated This Saturday from an injury to the internal meniscus of the left knee, the white club announced, without specifying the time that the defender was absent, although everything seems to indicate that he will be absent for around six weeks.

«Our captain Sergio Ramos has been intervened today with success of an injury to the internal meniscus of the left knee, “says the statement from Real Madrid.

«The surgery was carried out by Dr. Manuel Leyes, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. Sergio Ramos will begin the process of Recovery», Adds the text, without offering more information.

It will not be, therefore, in the matches of Champions League where Real Madrid will face Atalanta de Bergamo, on February 24 the first leg and on March 16 the return. The defender, who will turn 35 on March 30, would not be in the derby against Atlético Madrid, at the beginning of March, in the Metropolitan. Also, run danger his presence in the matches of the Spanish team at the end of March, with three qualifying games for the World Cup in Qatar, against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

The Real Madrid captain had been dragging his knee for a long time, which has made him miss the last matches with his team, his last appearance being on January 14, in the defeat in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao .

This injury comes when your continuity at Real Madrid next season, having not yet reached an agreement for an extension of his contract, which ends this year, with the president of the entity, Florentino Pérez.