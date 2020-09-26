In this necessary wave of defenders and midfielders involved in Madrid’s goal (from scoring 22.22% of goals in Cristiano’s last year to 40.20% in the past) Sergio Ramos stands out, that center-back with the soul (and childhood) of a forward. In addition to defensive and leadership terms, the captain’s offensive role is again expected to be decisive. It was him, not in vain, the second white top scorer of the 2019-20 (13 goals, his most prolific course), just behind Benzema, and the third of 2018-19 (11), surpassed by Bale and Benzema again.

These feats, which speak as well of the central defender as badly of his teammates in attack, have been largely due to its effectiveness with penalties, a luck that he assumed and perfected since the departure of Cristiano. With the Portuguese on the squad he had shot five (four hits and one miss) and without him he has 15. In that fortnight in which neither the National Team nor the batches enter, Ramos maintains his current streak of consecutive throws sent to the cage. He has not been caught in a resignation here since May 9, 2018, in the 3-2 defeat against Sevilla in the League.

Ramos’ targets: Morientes, Zamorano, Ronie … and Bale

The one from Beds now faces another season of challenges and records, also scorers. In the previous one it became the defender with the most goals in the history of the League, with 68 (12 from penalties) to Koeman’s 67. In the tournament, he also ended up signing the best record of a defender this century, leaving Pernía behind in Butarque with his 11th goal.

4

That was his 100th club goal, 3 with Sevilla and 97 with Madrid. White averages 6.46 per course and, if he maintains that average, in 2020-21 he will be able to climb positions in the list of historical pichichis of the club. He is 22nd and opts to unseat Morientes (100) and Zamorano (101), and equal 18th to Molowny and Ronaldo (104). And a special target would appear in his sights: Bale (105).