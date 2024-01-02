Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio They have one of the longest-lasting relationships in showbiz. Spain and it is one of the couples most envied for the love they have expressed during more than a decade of relationship.

However, there are rumors in Spain about what Ramos and his wife are not going through the best moment as a couple and there is speculation about a possible divorce. The differences would have arisen since 2021, when the central defender left the real Madrid and moved to Paris to wear the colors of the PSG, situation that complicated the work situation of his wife, who had to travel regularly to Spain to record different programs.

After his time in France, the 37-year-old signed for the Seville and moved to his hometown with his wife and four children. But everything seems to indicate that since they returned to Spain the relationship has deteriorated even more.

The Spanish media opened the scenario of the possible divorce a few weeks ago, when the center-back was a guest at the Latin Grammy of Seville, where he went with his sister and without his wife Pilar Rubio. Although she had accreditation for the event, the 45-year-old woman did not arrive with her husband at the Exhibition and Conference Center (FIBES)revealed Ten minutes.

On the television show Vanitatis They pointed out that: “Pilar does not trust that things will be fixed. They do not look good. Pilar is an independent woman in every sense, she has given in and has tried to adapt to many of Sergio's hobbies, but in the end she cannot find her place.”

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have been in a relationship for 10 years. Photo: Instagram: @sergioramos

In addition, it was suggested that the Spaniard did not have a good relationship with the family of the player of the Seville, would have fractured in recent months after his move to Sevillian territory.

Sergio Ramos puts an end to separation rumors

Pilar Rubio decided to go out to cut off all the rumors that speak of a possible separation and left a very tender publication on her Instagram account with her husband in the middle of the celebration of End of the year.

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio They showed their happiness and the good relationship they have on their Instagram accounts. In addition, they left a message that cleared the accusations.

“We wish you all the best for you and your loved ones in 2024. Health to all and lots of love,” said Pilar.

“No matter the moment or the circumstance, the answer is always family and sharing moments (…) The first thing is family, health and freedom,” he concluded. Sergio Ramo on their social networks.

