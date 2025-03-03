The Spanish central Sergio Ramos on Sunday scored his first goal in Mexican football in the victory of the Monterrey Rayados 4-2 over Santos Laguna at the conclusion of the tenth day of the Clausura Tournament.

In addition to Ramos, who played his second duel in Mexico, the Spanish Sergio Canales Marco for the Rayados, who reached 15 points to climb to the ninth place and establish themselves in the playful area. Germán Berterame and Gerardo Arteaga signed the other goals of Monterrey, while Aldo López and Bruno Barticciotto converted by the Santos, last in the table with just four points.

Santos, in his first approach, opened the scoring. The scratches did not stop attacking and channels warned with a shot to the crossbar. Ramos was also close to marking in 55, with a header in a corner kick that passed near the right post ..

The central found his goal in the 57th minute, when channels, on the right, sent a service to the area that in the second post the world champion connected with his forehead for 2-1. Santos, in a backlash, took the opportunity to convert 2-2. The Spanish Fran Villalba sent a filtered pass to Bruno Barticciotto, who from Zurda achieved the tie.

Despite the hard blow, Canales took advantage of an error in the exit of its rivals to turn around and take a medium distance satin that increased the advantage of Martín Demichelis to 3-2 to 71. The Rayados sentenced the victory in the discount with a articles of Arteaga that left 4-2 the game to 90+5.