After surprising taking advantage of one of his days off visiting Madrid, with his future shrouded in rumors of his arrival at Real Madrid or if he stays at Paris Saint-Germain, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé concluded his social events in the Spanish capital by having dinner with Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Spaniard Sergio Ramos.

This was revealed by a photo published this Tuesday by the former captain of the white team on his official Instagram account, in which they appear in the well-known Madrid restaurant ‘Fifth Element’, located on Calle de Atocha, along with seven other people.

📸 Kylian Mbappé’s dinner last night in Madrid. Together with Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and friends. There are no more PSG players: pic.twitter.com/SNlI0mSed1 – Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) May 10, 2022

Mbappé’s first appearance in Madrid came at noon, when, accompanied by his PSG teammate and good friend Achraf, he arrived at the ‘Leña Madrid’ restaurant. ‘Firewood Madrid. The Embers x Dani Garcia’.

He left it more than two hours later. A place located just a kilometer and a half from a Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which who knows if it will be his stadium next season, and from which he ‘fled’ at full speed in a German brand Audi car with tinted rear windows, the fans, the curious and the journalists who waited for his departure to have the image of the Frenchman in Madrid.

Mbappé thus closed the first of the two days off that Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino gave the PSG squad, as he left the hotel where he spent the night, the Eurostars in Madrid, a few minutes before 12:00 p.m. this Tuesday to return to Paris on a private flight.

A visit surrounded by curiosity that coincided with the stay in Madrid of its president, Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who led the meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Club Association (ECA) at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium where dealt with UEFA’s remodeling project for European competitions from 2024.

When the president left, the journalists who were waiting for him asked him about whether Mbappé’s future will be a Real Madrid player from next season. “What a question is that!” He simply replied. Beyond his visit to Madrid, the rumors that place the French striker at Real Madrid next season are increasing at times.

With the Norwegian Erling Haaland, another of those who aims to dominate world football In the coming years, already officially signed by Manchester City, Mbappé is the big name on the market.

The group chaired by Florentino Pérez already insisted on his signing last summer, offering up to 180 million euros that were rejected by PSG. Now, being released from June 30, the striker seems to be close to joining the white team, although, as in August 2021, this is not synonymous with it going to materialize.

With significant offers from PSG on the table to renew and the manifest interest of Real Madrid in incorporating him, everything depends on an Mbappé who maintains uncertainty while plucking the daisy

