A few days before the start of the highest competition at the level of teams in the football world, one of the great absences of the Spanish team, was noted and sent a message through their social networks.
Not everything is rosy in the processes and works that revolve around the national teams. Only a ‘small’ group can call themselves lucky after being summoned by the trainer, but those left behind are also protagonists when they are not chosen. In this case, the former Real Madrid player, Sergio Ramos, publicly confessed through his Instagram account, what was to be expected and that is that due to things in life, he will be left without what was to be his fifth participation in a World Cup. “The world Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams that he had to fulfill.“, “It would have been the fifth, but unfortunately I will have to watch it from my house“, Ramos writes on his Instagram.
Luis Enrique, the national coach of Spain, after making public the list of summoned to play the next World Cup in Qatar, generated a lot of noise among the fans regarding the Spanish team since a large part of them expected to see it back in ‘ La Roja’ to the current defender of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos. Social networks were flooded with criticism of the Spanish coach, questioning his ability to select.
Finally, after what seems to have been a letter of relief/thanks, the former captain of the Spanish team made the following clear: “It will change absolutely nothing in me. Neither my mentality nor my passion nor my perseverance nor the effort and dedication of 24 hours thinking about football”, and ended by sending a very short message of support to his teammates saying: “I wish you the best. Come on, Spain!“.
#Sergio #Ramos #pronounces #absence #World #Cup #house
Leave a Reply