Sergio Ramos measured badly. To Madrid and Florentino. It is an error that I have seen many times: veterans never accept two things: replacement and retirement. When one of the two, or both, get close, they miscalculate their options and take a bath of reality. Sergio has only played five games since January, he has had knee surgery, he is 35 years old and received a token of 14 million euros net. The numbers did not square with the performance in a Club that has lost 270 million euros in the last year of the pandemic. They are variables that he put behind his career, but that Madrid put ahead. It’s called negotiation.

Sergio Ramos regrets leaving Madrid due to ignorance, not knowing that the renewal offer that was made to him six months ago had an expiration date. Actually, he recklessly forced until the last second waiting for the club to open his hand and consent to the two seasons he claimed. By means of this, he told the presidents at the Huerto del Cura hotel in Elche, on December 30, to plan the next season without him. The consequence was that Madrid signed Alaba. It’s called negotiation.

Against Sergio Ramos we have the contrast, for example, of Gerard Piqué. Barcelona decided to renew their captain until he was 37 years old. It was Bartomeu who signed. Bartomeu was with the water around his neck, pending a motion of censure, and he shot with what he could. Piqué saw the hole and slipped in. It’s called negotiation. Now Laporta tries to redirect the situation and asks to review those conditions with Piqué. It’s called renegotiation.