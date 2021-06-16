Sergio Ramos, this season with Real Madrid. José Bretón / AP

Sergio Ramos’ stage at Real Madrid has come to an end. 16 years after his arrival at the Bernabéu from Sevilla, the 35-year-old central defender has not reached an agreement with the club for its renewal and this Thursday a tribute and farewell ceremony will be held in Valdebebas, with the company of Florentino Pérez , as announced by the entity in a note published this Wednesday.

His relationship with the entity expired at the end of June. Many months ago, negotiations to renew got bogged down and all this time the agreement has proved impossible. Real Madrid offered him to sign one more year with a 10% reduction in salary to alleviate the effects of the pandemic (a measure that other footballers, such as Modric or Lucas Vázquez have accepted), but the player always claimed two seasons. There were not many meetings in the last few months. The photos in the Di Stéfano box during the first team matches were common, but that did not serve to bring positions closer. The club rejected the offer they had made in the first leg of the Champions League against Atalanta.

The fate of the defender is unknown at the moment. Since January, he has hardly been seen on the pitch due to injuries and in the last second he was left out of Luis Enrique’s European Championship list due to his long inactivity. In 2021, the central defender has only participated in five games with Madrid (one in the Spanish Super Cup, two in the League and two in the Champions League: 395 minutes) and in two with Spain (49 minutes).

It was also a call with the national team that affected him in his negotiation procession with Real Madrid. In April, after recently coming out of an injury and not playing a match in Vigo due to physical discomfort, he left for the Red with the main purpose of getting closer to the international record of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan (184). However, at the end of the last match of that window, in La Cartuja against Kosovo (he had barely been able to play the final five minutes), he suffered a muscle injury in the internal calf of the left leg that he returned to the infirmary for the following month , in which the white team had to play the future in the Champions League and in the League. That decision to enlist with the national team in non-optimal physical conditions damaged his image and weakened him in the negotiations.

