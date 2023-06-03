Paris SG announced this Friday night through its social networks the departure of the Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos37 years old, after two seasons wearing the jersey of the Parisian team, which he joined from Real Madrid.

“Paris Saint-Germain salutes Sergio Ramos, who will leave the capital club after two seasons” in which he won two Ligue 1 titles and a ‘Trophée des Champions’ (French Super Cup), according to the entity’s statement.

The Parisian club defined the Andalusian player as “a true professional, he has brought experience, discipline and a competitive spirit, driven by a sense of sacrifice and the hunger to win everything”.

“In 57 games, the man considered one of the greatest defenders of all time scored 5 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, including his first on January 23, 2022 in the league against Stade de Reims. From November 28 from 2021 to January 1, 2023 he remained undefeated with the club, going 34 games without defeat. Another record.”the club added.

Sergio Ramos (centre) with Achraf Hakimi (left) and Kylian Mbappé (right) at PSG. Photo: Julien de Rosa. AFP

However, Ramos could not help the Parisian team to lift the Champions League, the club’s great objective and the reason that led to the signing of the center-back despite his age. The entity’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, also had a few words for the player:

“Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honor to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him the best.”

‘Like at home’

“It’s a big change in my life,” said the player. Photo: Paris Saint Germain. EFE

Also through social networks, in a message in Spanish, English and French, the Sevillian confirmed his departure and ruled out that he is going to retire. “Tomorrow (Saturday) will be a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_espanol.

I don’t know how many places one can feel at home but, without a doubt, PSG, its fans and Paris have been one of them for me”, he tweeted. Saturday’s game against Clermont will serve to celebrate at the Parc des Princes the Ligue 1 title and firing, not only Ramos, but also Lionel Messi, who will also leave PSG as announced by coach Christophe Galtier.

“Thank you for two special years in which I have been able to play all the tournaments and I have been able to give my best level. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colors, but first, for the last time: í#AllezParis!”, added the defender in another message .

Ramos’s contract expires on June 30 and despite the fact that the Spanish press speculated for a while about the possibility that he would play at least one more season in Paris, the player will finally leave the Parisian team.

