Spain closed the most successful cycle in the history of the national teams with his third title in six years at overwhelm Italy in the final of the Euro Cup in Poland and Ukraine, played in Kiev in 2012. Never before had any other Selection achieved completer two Euro Cups and a World Cup, but Spain did it with a wonderful football displayed by a unique team. The story began with Luis Aragonés and continued with Del Bosque, Luis Enrique is now trying to rebuild a squad that was the envy of the world for winning and for his way of winning.

That 2012 final is still a source of pride for the three internationals who are still in the team: Sergio Ramos, Busquets and Jesús Navas. Of the three, only the captain, Ramos, was also in the 2008 final, which was the second European Championship in the history of the National Team. The three, who are logically the most veteran of this renewed Luis Enrique block, feel “a special emotion”, as Busquets confessed, when they return to play at this stadium. Because the final of Euro 2012 was unforgettable not only because of the final touch, but because of the game played by the National Team that night. The Italians ended up asking for the time to end the suffering as soon as possible. The gesture of Casillas asking the Portuguese referee Proença not to add a second to the match is unforgettable to save the Italians more grief. In time, your captain, Chiellini, ended up thanking Iker’s gesture for being “an example for any athlete.” “Ref, ref … Respect for de rival, respect for Italia” (“Referee, referee, respect for the rival, respect for Italy”), was what Iker Casillas claimed from Proença for which he then received the thanks of all a country. ‘Congrats Spain’ became a Trending Topic throughout Italy just after the match, in what was the recognition of a whole country not only to the game of the National Team, but to the spirit shown by the Spanish players and their captain, Casillas.

Spain will be back on the pitch at the Kiev stadium tonight. With many players who were not professionals eight years ago. With footballers who saw that final on TV. Today they will play alongside Ramos, Busquets and Navas.